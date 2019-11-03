Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Thread & Game Information

This morning is another one of those God forsaken London games that comes on when most of us are still trying to sleep and get over whatever it is we did to our bodies the night before. This weeks game features the the Houston Texans as the away team and the Jacksonville Jaguars as the home team.

Houston comes into this week following a win over the Oakland Raiders by a 27 to 24 score as they try and get back to even with their division leading Indianapolis Colts. Both teams have five wins but the Colts lead the division having played one less game and having one less loss.

The Jacksonville Jaguars come into the game coming off a 29 to 15 win over the New York Jets. The jags, like the Texans are playing to catch up and sit one game behind the Texans at 4 and 4 on the season.

Please use this thread to discuss this game, any of the other upcoming games today and as always your Miami Dolphins. Also please continue to follow all site rules during any live thread as you would on any other post around on the Phinsider.

Houston Texans (5-3) 2nd AFC South @ Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) 3rd AFC South