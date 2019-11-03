2019 Week 9 NFL Picks: Straight-up winners from The Phinsider

Something ridiculous happened with our The Phinsider NFL straight-up winners picks last week. You see, James and I both went 13-2 for Week 8 and somehow lost ground in the season standings. I am not sure how that is possible, but Kat and Justin both finished the week 14-1. It does not seem right.

That 14-1 week pushed Kat out to 83-37-1 on the season, giving her a 69 percent correct rate on the year. Seriously? She is at almost 70 percent of her picks being correctly made. James is holding on to second at 77-43-1, with Justin pulling to within one game of him at 76-44-1. I am still in last with a 74-46-1 record on the season.

This week, we again see most of the games featuring a consensus among all four of us. The games with different picks include the Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, the Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders, and the New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens.

Will anyone be able to close the gap on Kat? We will see. Share your picks and season record in the comments.

*Note: I somehow deleted Kat’s pick for the Jets-Dolphins game. I will update the picks sheet as soon as possible.*