2019 Week 9 NFL Picks: Straight-up winners from The Phinsider

By Kevin Nogle
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Something ridiculous happened with our The Phinsider NFL straight-up winners picks last week. You see, James and I both went 13-2 for Week 8 and somehow lost ground in the season standings. I am not sure how that is possible, but Kat and Justin both finished the week 14-1. It does not seem right.

That 14-1 week pushed Kat out to 83-37-1 on the season, giving her a 69 percent correct rate on the year. Seriously? She is at almost 70 percent of her picks being correctly made. James is holding on to second at 77-43-1, with Justin pulling to within one game of him at 76-44-1. I am still in last with a 74-46-1 record on the season.

This week, we again see most of the games featuring a consensus among all four of us. The games with different picks include the Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, the Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders, and the New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens.

Will anyone be able to close the gap on Kat? We will see. Share your picks and season record in the comments.

*Note: I somehow deleted Kat’s pick for the Jets-Dolphins game. I will update the picks sheet as soon as possible.*

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colts Colts Colts Colts
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets
San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints Saints Saints Saints 49ers
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Bengals Browns
Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Chargers Chargers Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals Steelers Steelers Cardinals Cardinals
Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders Titans Titans Titans Titans
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Week 13 10-6 8-8 9-7 8-8
Season Results 115-76-1 125-66-1 120-71-1 125-66-1

