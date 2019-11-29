Eagles at Dolphins Week 13 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, tickets, odds, more

Buy tickets through StubHub to see the Philadelphia Eagles at the Miami Dolphins on December 1.

The Miami Dolphins return to South Florida after being crushed last week by the Cleveland Browns. Now, they are hoping to slow down the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a chance to move into a tie for the NFC East lead with a win in Miami.

Both teams come into Sunday’s game on two-game losing streaks. Will one of them be able to dominate their way to snaping that streak? Can Miami upset the favored Eagles?

As the calendar rolls into December, here is everything you need to know for Sunday’s game:

Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (2-9)

December 1, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on December 1

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX through South Florida, most of Pennsylvania, and Fargo, ND

Map via 506Sports.com; Eagles at Dolphins in green

Who is the broadcast team?

Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Live audio during the game, video replay after the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

Eagles -10.0

Over/Under: 44.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly cloudy, 81°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Regular Season: Dolphins lead 8-6

Who won most recently?

Dolphins won 20-19 in Week 10, 2015 in Philadelphia

Eagles won three of last five

