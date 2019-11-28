Thanksgiving Day Evening Game: New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons Live Thread & Game Information

This years evening Thanksgiving Day game features the New Orleans Saints who will travel to Atlanta Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints enter this game coming off a two game win streak by beating the Carolina Panthers 34 to 31. The Falcons are coming off a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 22 to 35 score.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other games in and around the NFL today including as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Thanksgiving Day Football: New Orleans Saints (9-2) 1st NFC South @ Atlanta Falcons (3-8) 4th NFC South