Thanksgiving Day Early Game: Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions Live Thread & Game Information

This years early Thanksgiving Day game features two NFC North teams. The Chicago Bears will travel to Detroit Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

The Bears enter the game coming off a win over the New York Giants while the Lions are coming off of their fourth loss in a row against a horrible Washington Redskins Team.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other games in and around the NFL today including as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Thanksgiving Day Football: Chicago Bears (5-6) 3rd NFC North @ Detroit Lions (3-7-1) 4th NFC North