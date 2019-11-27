Dolphins promote Isaiah Ford to 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins are in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position after losing multiple players to injuries, and the team is turning to former seventh-round draft pick Isaiah Ford for support.

On Sunday, the Dolphins lost Jakeem Grant for the season to a high-ankle sprain. The speedster had been getting an extended look on offense following a season-ending ACL injury to rookie phenom Preston Williams. As if that wasn’t enough, pass catcher Albert Wilson suffered an injury of his own to his ribs after taking a big hit during Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

Ford was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He’s bounced back and forth between the team’s practice squad and active roster over the past two seasons. In 2018, he was only active for one game, but did not record a statistic. This season, he’s been active for three games and has totaled just two receptions for nine yards. The 6’2” playmaker boasts a nice combination of size and athleticism, but he’s yet to get a real opportunity to show whether or not he deserves to be part of Miami’s future plans. With the injuries to Grant, Wilson, and Williams, he may now finally get that chance.

As for Grant, his future with the Dolphins is safe and sound given the four-year, $19.7 million extension he signed this season. Wilson, on the other hand, may very well be on the outside looking in when the new-look Dolphins begin to shape the foundation of the team next offseason. Wilson signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Dolphins prior to the 2018 season and has just one year left on the deal. If Miami chooses to cut him, the team would forego $10.8 million cap hit while taking on just $1.3 million in dead money.

Last season, Wilson was looking like a key contributor on offense, as he totaled 391 yards and four touchdowns in seven games before landing on injured reserve with a hip injury. This season, things haven’t been so rosy. While battling several injuries, Wilson has appeared in eight games (with two starts), but has just 20 receptions, 117 yards, and one score. If he doesn’t find a way to make a big impact over the final stretch of the year, expect the Dolphins to move on come next offseason.