Clint Clearwater’s 2 Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Mock drafts are always fun, so I thought I’d do one for this Thanksgiving. Obviously, the real draft will certainly look much different than this and as I have said before, I still have much work to do on this draft so a lot will change but everyone seems to like mock drafts so I decided to throw one together. In this draft I have quite a bit going on, I only projected one trade - Detroit trading back into the first round to select Jake Fromm. I don’t know the trade details, didn’t feel like thinking them up so I just gave Detroit’s 2nd round pick to New Orleans (their trade partner). I have Jalen Hurts going in the first round, 12 WRs being selected, 7 CBs being selected, 3 Oregon offensive linemen being selected, and the Packers taking a young QB to groom under the future Hall of Framer Aaron Rodgers. It’s lots of fun putting these things together.

So, please check it out below and let me know what you think.

Round 1

1. Cincinnati - Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. New York Giants – Chase Young, DE, Ohio St.

3. Miami – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Is this a major risk? Yes. Could this set Miami back years if it fails? Yes. Would I take Tua with the 3rd overall pick? 100% yes. Reward outweighs the risk by a lot. This is an opportunity to break out of mediocrity.

4. Washington – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Denver – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

6. Atlanta – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

7. Detroit – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

8. Arizona – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio St.

9. Jacksonville – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

10. New York Jets – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

11. Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

12. Tampa Bay – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

13. Philadelphia – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

14. Las Vegas – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

15. Cleveland – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

16. Carolina – A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

17. Las Vegas – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Indianapolis – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

19. Tennessee – Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

20. Jacksonville – Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

21. Dallas – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

22. Miami – Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St.

I am not sure Gross-Matos will be available at 22, but if he is, it is an obvious selection for Miami. Not only would he fill a huge need, he would be a tremendous value pick here. Gross-Matos is a naturally gifted pass rusher with special skills. Miami would be lucky to land him here.

23. Buffalo – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

24. Minnesota – Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

25. Miami – Austin Jackson, OT, USC

I still have a couple games I need to watch on Jackson and still not sure where he lands in this draft but the Dolphins have a need at LT and Jackson is an athletic LT with good hands and quick feet. I think he’s very good in pass protection but needs to improve in run blocking and overall consistency.

26. Green Bay – Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma

27. Kansas City – Terrell Lewis, DE/OLB, Alabama

28. Seattle – Julian Okwara, DE/OLB, Notre Dame

29. Baltimore – Jon Greenard, DE/OLB, Florida

30. Trade: Detroit (from New Orleans) – Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

31. New England – Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

32. San Francisco – D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Round 2

1. Cincinnati – CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

2. Miami – Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

Lemieux is a tough, nasty and physical OG. He’s super consistent and his film is solid. Pair him up with Dieter from last year’s draft and build a good, tough, young core to dominate the trenches.

3. Indianapolis – Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

4. New York Giants – Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

5. Atlanta – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

6. Denver – Trey Adams, OT, Washington

7. Arizona – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

8. Trade: New Orleans (from Detroit) – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

9. New York Jets – KJ Hamler, WR, Penn St.

10. Los Angeles Chargers – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

11. Tampa Bay – Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

12. Jacksonville – Grant Delpit, S, LSU

13. Chicago – Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise St.

14. Cleveland – Josh Jones, OT, Houston

15. Carolina – Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

16. Philadelphia – Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida St.

17. Indianapolis – Jake Hansen, OL, Oregon

18. Tennessee – Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon

19. Los Angeles Rams – Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

20. Chicago – Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

21. Pittsburgh – Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

22. Dallas – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

23. Kansas City – Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio St.

24. Minnesota – Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio St.

25. Houston – Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

26. Green Bay – Jordan Love, QB, Utah St.

27. Buffalo – Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

28. Seattle – Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

29. Baltimore – Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

30. Miami – JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio St.

We got to run the football. Ballage has been terrible, Laird has shown some promise but landing Dobbins here would be massive. He can do it all - run, catch, block. He’s very tough, aggressive and would be a difference maker for the Dolphins offense.

31. Atlanta – Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

32. Seattle – Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Thanks for reading guys. I just want to say real quick I really appreciate all the feedback you guys give me and the other writers here at thephinsider. It is always very encouraging and frankly fun to chat and talk about our favorite football team, to get our minds off politics, work and the stress of life - all thanks to a simple sport. Football really is something special and I love this game. Anyways I hope everyone out there has a great Thanksgiving. God bless.