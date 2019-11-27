Jakeem Grant to Injured Reserve for Dolphins

The 2019 highlight for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant will be his 101-yard touchdown on a kickoff return against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. The ending to the season, however, will be the low-light, as he was carted off the field with a high ankle sprain. According to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, the Dolphins will place Grant on injured reserve, ending his 2019 season.

Grant also ended the 2018 season on IR, in that case with a calf injury.

Grant’s year concludes with 19 receptions for 164 yards and four rushes for five yards and a touchdown. He returned five punts for six yards and 23 kickoffs for an average of 25.1 yards, with the 101-yard touchdown return the longest of the year.

The Dolphins’ 2016 sixth-round pick, Grant signed a four-year contract extension this summer. A $19.7 million deal, the contract provides for $3.7 million in fully guaranteed money and keeps him under contract through 2024.

Miami is expected to try out several free agent receivers this week. They could also look to promote Isaiah Ford or T.J. Rahming from the team’s practice squad to fill Grant’s roster spot.