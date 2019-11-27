Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

In Jakobi Meyers, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sees an undrafted rookie holding ‘a high standard’ - Pats Pulpit

Jakobi Meyers has turned 19 receptions into 13 first downs for New England this fall.





Report: Chuma Edoga has sprained MCL - Gang Green Nation

Jets tackle Chuma Edoga left Sunday’s game with an apparent lower body injury. Manish Mehta reports the injury is a sprained MCL.





One Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills offense explodes against Denver Broncos - Buffalo Rumblings

All smiles for Josh Allen and Brian Daboll

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Rams: MVP, Winners & Losers - Baltimore Beatdown

Another ‘scary’ opponent for the Ravens exit their stadium with their heads’ hung low. The final of this score is 45-6.

MVP: QB Lamar Jackson





Even as a Mason Rudolph fan, Devlin Hodges needs to start Week 13 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers have yet to confirm who will start at quarterback against the Browns, and until they do many opinions are bound to emerge





Bengals going back to Andy Dalton - Cincy Jungle

No surprise.





Cleveland Browns: Chad Thomas grabs his opportunity versus Miami - Dawgs By Nature

Thrust into the starting lineup, second-year defensive end made the most of his time on Sunday.

AFC SOUTH:

Texans-Colts Review: “Quick Thoughts” - Battle Red Blog

A deeper look at the Texans’ BIG WIN over the Indianapolis Colts.





Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are leading one of the NFL’s hottest offenses heading into December - Music City Miracles

Should Tannehill be in the Pro Bowl? Could Henry win the rushing title? Just how good is this Tennessee offense?





Are the Jaguars spiraling to another losing season? - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars got blown out by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday by a score that I don’t even know and it doesn’t even matter. It was the third time they’ve been blown out in as many weeks...





UPDATE: Colts TE Eric Ebron to IR- team brings back Ross Travis - Stampede Blue

Early this morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Eric Ebron would be going to injured reserve due to injuries to both of his ankles.

AFC WEST:

Will 5 games be big enough sample size to evaluate Broncos’ Drew Lock? - Mile High Report

The Broncos are 3-8 as they are in the final quarter of their season. Will Fangio and Elway start rookie QB Drew Lock against the Chargers? In this week’s episode, Luke discusses the impact Lock will have on the Broncos 2020 draft.





Los Angeles Chargers Surge or Static: This can’t be how it ends, right? - Bolts From The Blue

Every year it gets brought up at least once, but usually closer to a handful of times as the season progresses.





Hunter Renfrow dealing with broken rib, punctured lung - Silver And Black Pride

Hunter Renfrow was banged up during Sunday’s loss against the Jets after taking a big hit from Jamal Adams to the ribs.

This afternoon, Ian Rapoport reported that Renfrow suffered a broken rib and...





Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a great record after the bye - Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid is 17-3 in his career after bye weeks in the regular season, 4-2 with the Chiefs.

NFC EAST:

Aldrick Rosas Zak DeOssie - Big Blue View

There’s something to blame for Rosas’s recent skid





Eagles waive Jordan Matthews one day after he plays the most snaps of any skill player in the Seahawks game - Bleeding Green Nation

JMatt gone.





The NFL told the Cowboys that the two tripping penalties should not have been called... seriously - Blogging The Boys

A huge mistake by the refs in the game against the Patriots.





Redskins Get First Home Win in 13 Months with 19-16 Victory Over Lions - Hogs Haven

Washington’s record improves as its spot in draft order falls

NFC NORTH:

Inconsistency across the board creates boom-or-bust Packers offense on third down - Acme Packing Company

The Packers third-down offense sputtered last year and hasn’t shown significant improvement in 2019 under Matt LaFleur. This used to be where Aaron Rodgers destroyed people. What happened?





Podcast: Does Matt Patricia deserve a third year of coaching the Lions? - Pride Of Detroit

Also on PODcast this week: Was this the best game the Lions have played this month? Does that even matter? Can the Lions get Chase Young now?





Did Trubisky and the offense break out? - Windy City Gridiron

Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 19-14 win against the New York Giants





Vikings Thanksgiving Evaluation and Bye-Week To Do List - Daily Norseman

Mike Zimmer has said in the past, when reporters ask him how he feels about the Vikings rankings in one statistic or another, that he doesn’t really put much stock in them until around...

NFC SOUTH:

Game balls from the Saints 34-31 squeaker over the Panthers - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans overcomes the referees, inconsistent defense, P.J. Williams, a key injury, and more referees to escape with a heart stopping win





Thomas Dimitroff’s mounting roster failures and cap decisions have doomed the Falcons - The Falcoholic

Accountability starts at the top. The man at the top has been egregiously mismanaging nearly every aspect of this team, making the same mistakes time and time again.





Panthers 31 Saints 34: Three plays to love, three plays to hate - Cat Scratch Reader

These key plays swung momentum and decided the Panthers 34-31 road loss against the New Orleans Saints, putting Carolina’s record at 5-6.





Buccaneers News and Notes: Bucs 35-22 win over the Falcons - Bucs Nation

Lots to like from Week 12.

NFC WEST:

How Fred Warner is developing into one of the NFL’s best linebackers and helped shut down Green Bay’s offense - Niners Nation

Without LB Kwon Alexander, Fred Warner has had to taken a more prominent role — and has responded by playing the best football of his career.





Both Sides Now: Steve Keim - Revenge of the Birds

In 1967, Joni Mitchell wrote "Both Sides Now," a poignant song about the paradoxical nature of clouds, love and life.





Jadeveon Clowney injury update: When will the Seahawks get him back? - Field Gulls

Seattle Seahawks defensive edge (yeah, I chose that word on purpose for some reason) Jadeveon Clowney was held out of Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles but hopes to return next Monday...





LA Rams Baltimore Ravens: Report card embarrassing - Turf Show Times

The LA Rams hosted the upstart Baltimore Ravens and showed the world how great QB Lamar Jackson and company are.