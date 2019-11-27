Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
In Jakobi Meyers, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sees an undrafted rookie holding ‘a high standard’ - Pats Pulpit
Jakobi Meyers has turned 19 receptions into 13 first downs for New England this fall.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Chuma Edoga has sprained MCL - Gang Green Nation
Jets tackle Chuma Edoga left Sunday’s game with an apparent lower body injury. Manish Mehta reports the injury is a sprained MCL.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
One Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills offense explodes against Denver Broncos - Buffalo Rumblings
All smiles for Josh Allen and Brian Daboll
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Rams: MVP, Winners & Losers - Baltimore Beatdown
Another ‘scary’ opponent for the Ravens exit their stadium with their heads’ hung low. The final of this score is 45-6.
MVP: QB Lamar Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Even as a Mason Rudolph fan, Devlin Hodges needs to start Week 13 - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers have yet to confirm who will start at quarterback against the Browns, and until they do many opinions are bound to emerge
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals going back to Andy Dalton - Cincy Jungle
No surprise.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Chad Thomas grabs his opportunity versus Miami - Dawgs By Nature
Thrust into the starting lineup, second-year defensive end made the most of his time on Sunday.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans-Colts Review: “Quick Thoughts” - Battle Red Blog
A deeper look at the Texans’ BIG WIN over the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are leading one of the NFL’s hottest offenses heading into December - Music City Miracles
Should Tannehill be in the Pro Bowl? Could Henry win the rushing title? Just how good is this Tennessee offense?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Are the Jaguars spiraling to another losing season? - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars got blown out by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday by a score that I don’t even know and it doesn’t even matter. It was the third time they’ve been blown out in as many weeks...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
UPDATE: Colts TE Eric Ebron to IR- team brings back Ross Travis - Stampede Blue
Early this morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Eric Ebron would be going to injured reserve due to injuries to both of his ankles.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Will 5 games be big enough sample size to evaluate Broncos’ Drew Lock? - Mile High Report
The Broncos are 3-8 as they are in the final quarter of their season. Will Fangio and Elway start rookie QB Drew Lock against the Chargers? In this week’s episode, Luke discusses the impact Lock will have on the Broncos 2020 draft.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers Surge or Static: This can’t be how it ends, right? - Bolts From The Blue
Every year it gets brought up at least once, but usually closer to a handful of times as the season progresses.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Hunter Renfrow dealing with broken rib, punctured lung - Silver And Black Pride
Hunter Renfrow was banged up during Sunday’s loss against the Jets after taking a big hit from Jamal Adams to the ribs.
This afternoon, Ian Rapoport reported that Renfrow suffered a broken rib and...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a great record after the bye - Arrowhead Pride
Andy Reid is 17-3 in his career after bye weeks in the regular season, 4-2 with the Chiefs.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Aldrick Rosas Zak DeOssie - Big Blue View
There’s something to blame for Rosas’s recent skid
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles waive Jordan Matthews one day after he plays the most snaps of any skill player in the Seahawks game - Bleeding Green Nation
JMatt gone.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The NFL told the Cowboys that the two tripping penalties should not have been called... seriously - Blogging The Boys
A huge mistake by the refs in the game against the Patriots.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins Get First Home Win in 13 Months with 19-16 Victory Over Lions - Hogs Haven
Washington’s record improves as its spot in draft order falls
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Inconsistency across the board creates boom-or-bust Packers offense on third down - Acme Packing Company
The Packers third-down offense sputtered last year and hasn’t shown significant improvement in 2019 under Matt LaFleur. This used to be where Aaron Rodgers destroyed people. What happened?
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Podcast: Does Matt Patricia deserve a third year of coaching the Lions? - Pride Of Detroit
Also on PODcast this week: Was this the best game the Lions have played this month? Does that even matter? Can the Lions get Chase Young now?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Did Trubisky and the offense break out? - Windy City Gridiron
Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 19-14 win against the New York Giants
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Thanksgiving Evaluation and Bye-Week To Do List - Daily Norseman
Mike Zimmer has said in the past, when reporters ask him how he feels about the Vikings rankings in one statistic or another, that he doesn’t really put much stock in them until around...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Game balls from the Saints 34-31 squeaker over the Panthers - Canal Street Chronicles
New Orleans overcomes the referees, inconsistent defense, P.J. Williams, a key injury, and more referees to escape with a heart stopping win
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Thomas Dimitroff’s mounting roster failures and cap decisions have doomed the Falcons - The Falcoholic
Accountability starts at the top. The man at the top has been egregiously mismanaging nearly every aspect of this team, making the same mistakes time and time again.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 31 Saints 34: Three plays to love, three plays to hate - Cat Scratch Reader
These key plays swung momentum and decided the Panthers 34-31 road loss against the New Orleans Saints, putting Carolina’s record at 5-6.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers News and Notes: Bucs 35-22 win over the Falcons - Bucs Nation
Lots to like from Week 12.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
How Fred Warner is developing into one of the NFL’s best linebackers and helped shut down Green Bay’s offense - Niners Nation
Without LB Kwon Alexander, Fred Warner has had to taken a more prominent role — and has responded by playing the best football of his career.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Both Sides Now: Steve Keim - Revenge of the Birds
In 1967, Joni Mitchell wrote "Both Sides Now," a poignant song about the paradoxical nature of clouds, love and life.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Jadeveon Clowney injury update: When will the Seahawks get him back? - Field Gulls
Seattle Seahawks defensive edge (yeah, I chose that word on purpose for some reason) Jadeveon Clowney was held out of Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles but hopes to return next Monday...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams Baltimore Ravens: Report card embarrassing - Turf Show Times
The LA Rams hosted the upstart Baltimore Ravens and showed the world how great QB Lamar Jackson and company are.
