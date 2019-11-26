Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 11/26/2019

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is after 11 games, nearly 3/4ths of the way through the season, how do you feel that new Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is doing considering the horrible lot he has been given as a first year head coach?

