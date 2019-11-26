Hall of Fame semifinalists: Zach Thomas advances

The NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have released the list of 25 semifinalists for the 2020 Hall of Fame induction class. Included in the group of 25 is Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, who has made it to this round of the selection process for the second-straight year. Thomas played for Miami from 1996 through 2007, then spent one season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Selected in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft, Thomas was an undersized middle linebacker who quickly established himself as a dominant piece of Miami’s defense. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls, was a five-time First-Team All-Pro and two-time Second-Team All-Pro selection, and was named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team.

Statistically, Thomas surpasses Brian Urlacher in many categories, though Urlacher was selected for the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility and Thomas is just reaching semifinalist status for the second time. Thomas finished his career with 17,27 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and 17 interceptions with four touchdowns in 184 games. Urlacher had 1,354 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries with two touchdowns, and 22 interceptions with two touchdowns in 182 games.

The Hall of Fame will authorize 20 members to be inducted this year as part of the NFL’s 100th season celebration. Only five of the 20 will come from “modern-era nominees” however, while 10 Seniors (players who have been retired more than 25 years), three Contributors (individual other than a player or coach), and two Coaches will round out the induction class. The Modern-Era semifinalists will be narrowed to a 15 Finalists list on January 2, 2020. That group is then presented to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on February 1, 2020. The Committee will then vote on the five players to be added to the Class of 2020, with enshrinement in August.

The full semifinalist list is: