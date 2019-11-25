Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Monday Night Football features an red hot AFC team and an NFC team that is hard to figure out. The Baltimore Ravens have traveled west to take on the Los Angeles Rams this evening.

The Ravens have been red hot over the last several weeks. After dropping two of their first four games they have won six in a row including wins over the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

On the other side of the ball the Rams, who looked to be one of the better NFC teams at the beginning of the season have been if anything up and down including dropping a game to a poor Pittsburgh Steelers team.

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens (8-2) 1st AFC North @ Los Angeles Rams (6-4) 3rd NFC West