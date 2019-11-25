2020 NFL Draft Preview: Scouting Notes

So we are about 3/4 of the way through the college football season and I have learned so much about this upcoming draft class, but still have tons of preparation before April’s draft. As we are all quite aware, this is one of the most important drafts I’ve ever covered for the Dolphins. The picks we make this April will change the course of this franchise for years --- I am not just saying that, I truly believe there are a couple potential franchise changing players in this draft. The first three are Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Chase Young. If I am running the Dolphins, this is my top priority – getting one of those 3 with my first pick….in that order. Tua is my top rated player in this draft, even with the injury. It is a risk, yes I am aware, but you got to take a chance sometime. I believe Tua can win super bowls (yes, multiple) for the Dolphins, so I am going to take a chance on him. If he’s gone, I am grabbing Burrow. Burrow made me a believer when I watched the Bama game. He’s number 2 on my big board. I am not as sure on him as I am with Tua, but I believe he too could win super bowls with Miami. Third on my big board is Young – who we all can agree is probably the most talented player in the country. It’s been a while since I have scouted someone so dominate. I think he comes into any franchise and plays at a Pro Bowl level. Those are my big three…. assuming we get a top 5 pick, I am doing whatever it takes to get one of those three. What about outside of those three? Lets take a quick peak at other prospects in this draft…

Andrew Thomas , OT, Georgia

Top 5 pick, best OT in this class by a good bit. I’ve now watched him for 2 years dominate in the SEC. I am convinced he’s could play at an All Pro level for the next decade in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb , WR, Oklahoma

My favorite WR. Good size, great route runner, tough, good hands, and can take over games. I love his playmaking ability and his competitiveness. I have a top 5 grade on him.

Tristan Wirfs , OT, Iowa

Not sure if he’s a RT or LT but he’s my number 2 OT. Tough, consistent, good strength, hand use, good size. He will be an immediate contributor next year.

Jeffrey Okudah , CB, Ohio St.

Pretty much everyone’s top CB. He’s a gifted cover CB with God-given abilities. Well-coached and ready to start in the NFL. He could help any team in the country.

A.J. Epenesa , DE, Iowa

My second rated DE. He’s not as dominate as Young, but he’s not too far behind him in my book. Miami’s got a MAJOR need at DE and Epenesa would be an immediate starter for us. I really love his film – this young man is a monster.

Yetur Gross-Matos , DE, Penn St.

My third rated DE. He’s not on the same level as Young and Espenesa, but he’s close. He’s a great pass rusher. Long, good bend, strong, knows how to use his hands, really creates pressure. His film is also very fun to watch. Would love to see Miami use a first round pick on him.

JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio St.

I love watching Dobbins! He’s tough, hard running, good vision, good patience….just aggressive. Catches the ball well, good blocker, He would be a huge upgrade to our RB position. I have a Top 15 grade on him.

Henry Ruggs III , WR, Alabama

I really like Jeudy as well, but Ruggs is a guy I’d also would love to have on my team. Everyone knows he is super-fast and a dynamic playmaker but I think I saw this on Daniel Jeremiah’s Instagram; he ran his route in the back of the endzone, there was an INT then he flew all the way down the field to make the TD-saving tackle. I love effort like that – it’s infectious. He’s a first round guy.

Mekhi Becton , OT, Louisville

Becton is a lesser known name but we should get to know him. He’s going to be a first round pick. He’s massive, 6’7” 350 lbs and can move. His tape is solid and is a prospect that could be a long term start at LT or RT.

Terrell Burgess , S, Utah

Burgess is another lesser known name in this draft, but we should get to know him. He’s an instinctive and active safety. He recognizes plays quickly and has good range. I have been very impressed with his film this year.

This is some of the notes I have been preparing from my film study so far this year. I will try to continue to get as much information to you guys as much as possible from now until April’s draft. I really do think this is will be a historic draft for the Miami Dolphins. Let’s enjoy this guys, I truly think we will look back on this fondly. Phins up.