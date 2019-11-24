Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features two very good first place NFC teams. The 8 and 2 Green Bay Packers will travel west to take on the 9 and 1 San Francisco 49ers. The Green Bay Packers are coming off of a bye week after defeating the Carolina Panthers the week before by a 24 to 16 score.

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a win over their division rival Arizona Cardinals last week by a 36 to 26 score. The 49ers dropped their first game of the season two weeks ago at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks by a 27 to 24 score.

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers (8-2) 1st NFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (9-1) 1st NFC West

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers (8-2) 1st NFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (9-1) 1st NFC West