Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns: Live Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins came back down to earth last week after winning two games in a row. Unfortunately, at this point the Buffalo Bills are a much more complete team and had no problem punching us right in the face.
The Cleveland Browns are doing much better than the Dolphins this season, well I guess if winning four games is doing much better but mathematically it is 100% better. Either way the Browns are a team that has it’s own internal turmoil and one that if the Dolphins play their best can pull off their third victory of the season.
Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s Miami Dolphins game. As always please continue to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider. There is a strict rule prohibiting the sharing, discussing or requesting of any illegal game streams at any time anywhere on SBNation.
Miami Dolphins (2-8) 4th AFC East @ Cleveland Browns (4-6) 3rd AFC North
- When: Sunday, November 24th, 1:00 PM EST
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 709
- Broadcast Team: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
- Steaming: FuboTV; NFL Game Pass (Live audio, video replay following the game)
- Radio: Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM/KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area); Dolphins.com
- Radio Broadcast Team: Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Jimmy Cefealo, Kim Bokamper
- Game Time Weather: Partly Cloudy, 42°F
- Odds: Cleveland Browns -10.5
- Over/Under: 46
- All Time Head To Head: Regular Season: Dolphins lead 9-8
- Most Recent Game Between Dolphins & Browns: Dolphins won 30-24 in Week 3, 2016 in Miami; Dolphins won last two; Browns won four of last six
