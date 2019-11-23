Opposing Player Spotlight: Week 12, Cleveland Browns

Another week, another former Miami Dolphins player taking the field against his former team. Last week, it was Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips who lined up across from players that he used to call teammates. Against Brian Flores’ new look Dolphins, Phillips racked up one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Can a certain Cleveland Browns wideout have similar luck against the aqua and orange?

Each week of the 2019 season, I am highlighting one player on the team squaring off with the Miami Dolphins that ‘phins fans should be watching out for. This week, that player is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Do you have a player recommendation for next week’s spotlight? Let me know on Twitter @HierJustin.

Fact Check: Jarvis Landry

Position: WR

Experience: 6th season

Age: 26

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 196 lbs

College: LSU

Stat Review

Landry has been one of the most productive players in the NFL through his first six seasons. While with the Dolphins from 2014-2017, Landry averaged exactly 100 receptions per season and broke the 1,000 yard barrier twice. Landry has yet to miss a game over the course of his NFL career, as he’s managed to fight off a series of minor injuries to stay on the field with impressive consistency.

This season, Landry is having a down year by his prolific standards. The feisty pass catcher is averaging less than five receptions per game and has just three touchdowns on the seasons. That being said, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been using Landry downfield more, allowing the sixth-year wideout to average the highest yards per reception mark of his career (14.2).

Key Matchups

Miami’s secondary is an absolute mess. The team’s three most accomplished defensive backs in Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, and Reshad Jones are all on injured reserve, meaning quite a few unproven talents are lining up in Miami’s secondary. Rookie Nik Needham has come on strong over the past couple of weeks and has 12 tackles, five passes defended, and one interception over Miami’s past two games, but he alone won’t be able to contain Cleveland’s dangerous duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Landry.

It’ll likely take a committee effort from Flores’ secondary unit to keep Landry in check. If Baker Mayfield is able to overcome his sophomore season struggles and get Landry the ball with some semblance of accuracy, you can expect a combination of Needham, Eric Rowe, and Jomal Wiltz to be in charge of ensuring Mayfield’s throws don’t reach Landry’s hands.