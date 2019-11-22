Dolphins at Browns Week 12 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins were punched in the mouth last week by the Buffalo Bills. Will they be able to get off the mat and show some fight this week as they visit the Cleveland Browns? Will Miami be able to put up a third win of the season, or will the Browns move to 5-6 on the year?

This game will feature Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry looking to prove the Dolphins were wrong to franchise tag and trade him back in 2018. Can Miami shut down their former second-round draft pick?

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game is below;

Week 12

Miami Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland Browns (4-6)

November 24, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on November 24

Where is the game?

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

How can I watch the game?

FOX through South Florida and most of Ohio and Oklahoma

Map via 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Browns in orange

Who is the broadcast team?

Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Live audio, video replay after the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

Browns -10.5

Over/Under: 46.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly Cloudy, 42°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Regular Season: Dolphins lead 9-8

Who won most recently?

Dolphins won 30-24 in Week 3, 2016 in Miami

Dolphins won last two; Browns won four of last six

