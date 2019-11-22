 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins at Browns Week 12 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, odds, more

By Kevin Nogle
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins were punched in the mouth last week by the Buffalo Bills. Will they be able to get off the mat and show some fight this week as they visit the Cleveland Browns? Will Miami be able to put up a third win of the season, or will the Browns move to 5-6 on the year?

This game will feature Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry looking to prove the Dolphins were wrong to franchise tag and trade him back in 2018. Can Miami shut down their former second-round draft pick?

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game is below;

Week 12
Miami Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland Browns (4-6)
November 24, 2019

When is the game?

  • Kickoff is at 1pm ET on November 24

Where is the game?

  • FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

How can I watch the game?

  • FOX through South Florida and most of Ohio and Oklahoma
  • Map via 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Browns in orange
506Sports.com

Who is the broadcast team?

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Who is the radio broadcast team?

  • Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

  • Browns -10.5
  • Over/Under: 46.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

  • Partly Cloudy, 42°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

  • Regular Season: Dolphins lead 9-8

Who won most recently?

  • Dolphins won 30-24 in Week 3, 2016 in Miami
  • Dolphins won last two; Browns won four of last six

Where can I get more Browns news?

