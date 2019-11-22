Phinsider Radio: Dolphins tank back on? Looking ahead to the 2020 NFL Draft

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

On this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio: Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN), Aaron Sutton (@ASuttonPFN), and myself (@houtz) discuss the Miami Dolphins 37-20 loss to the Bills and take a look at the 2020 NFL Draft.

First, we breakdown the recent roster moves made by the Miami Dolphins and how they affect the team moving forward. How will Miami’s secondary fare with the loss of both safeties Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones? Have we seen the last of Jones in a Dolphins’ uniform?

They then discuss the latest on RB Mark Walton and what we can expect from the Dolphins’ running back group moving forward. Is it time for Patrick Laird and Miles Gaskin to get an opportunity? Or will Miami’s coaching staff continue to give Kalen Ballage opportunities, despite his 1.9 yards per carry?

After being outplayed by the Bills on Sunday, is there any fight left in the 2019 Miami Dolphins? Can they turn things around and keep things competitive vs Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns? Our very own Aaron Sutton will be in attendance for Sunday’s AFC matchup.

Lastly, the boys discuss the latest news surrounding Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. What could it mean for the Dolphins interest in the once-in-a-generation prospect? Will he play in 2020? They then discuss Tony Pauline’s latest mock draft on Pro Football Network, and whether or not they agree with the Dolphins’ three first-round draft picks.

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Aaron (@ASuttonPFN), and myself (@houtz) on Twitter!