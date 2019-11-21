Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Thursday Night Football will feature two AFC South teams. The 6 and 4 Indianapolis Colts have traveled to Houston Texas to take on the 6 and 4 Houston Texans. The Houston Texans are coming off a 41 to 7 blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

On the other side of the ball the Indianapolis Colts are coming off a 33 to 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The importance of this game is the obviously the fact that the winner will take over first place in the AFC South.

Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts (6-4) 1st AFC South @ Houston Texans (6-4) 2nd AFC South