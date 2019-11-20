2019 NFL power rankings Week 12

The NFL is moving toward their Week 12 slate of games, starting tomorrow night with the Indianapolis Colts at the Houston Texans. While the league prepares for those games, we take a look back at last week’s results, and try to decide who has the best chance to win this year’s Super Bowl.
Our weekly NFL Power Rankings here on The Phinsider are a little different than maybe you are used to reading from around the web. Instead of just taking last week’s results and power rankings, with teams shifting up if they win or down if they lose, we start with a clean slate each week. Josh Houtz and I then take turns selecting draft style the team we think has the best chance to win the Super Bowl. If you are confident a team can win it all, you pick them. It leads to some swings that may be bigger than on other power rankings, but it also leads to teams that lose potentially staying in place or even moving up.
This week, I have the odd picks while Josh takes the even selections:
- New England Patriots (Last week: 1)
- Baltimore Ravens (2)
- San Francisco 49ers (3)
- New Orleans Saints (7)
- Seattle Seahawks (4)
- Green Bay Packers (5)
- Dallas Cowboys (10)
- Minnesota Vikings (6)
- Kansas City Chiefs (9)
- Houston Texans (8)
- Buffalo Bills (16)
- Los Angeles Rams (13)
- Philadelphia Eagles (11)
- Oakland Raiders (15)
- Indianapolis Colts (20)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (12)
- Tennessee Titans (14)
- Carolina Panthers (17)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (21)
- Los Angeles Chargers (18)
- Cleveland Browns (25)
- Chicago Bears (19)
- Detroit Lions (22)
- Denver Broncos (28)
- Arizona Cardinals (26)
- Atlanta Falcons (23)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (24)
- New York Jets (31)
- New York Giants (29)
- Miami Dolphins (27)
- Washington Redskins (30)
- Cincinnati Bengals (32)
