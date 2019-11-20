Dolphins place Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins took a massive hit at the safety position on Wednesday, with multiple media reports indicating the team will place Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending the 2019 season for both players. Miami also placed wide receiver Gary Jennings on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Miami is reportedly signing former University of Miami cornerback Adrian Colbert from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad as well as activating linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and defensive lineman Gerald Willis from the practice squad to fill the roster spots.

Jones, a two-time Pro Bowl strong safety, has battled injuries all season, leading to him appearing in just four games this year. He has 27 tackles with one pass defensed on the year.

McCain moved to free safety this season after previously starring as a nickel cornerback. He injured his shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and will finish the year with 25 tackles, three passes defensed, and two interceptions.

Colbert was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, and started 2018 as the top free safety for the club. He landed on injured reserve mid-way through the 2018 season, then was released by the 49ers and joined the Seahawks. He primarily spent the remainder of the 2018 season and, until now, all of the 2019 season there.

Van Ginkel was a fifth-round pick by the Dolphins this year and Miami is looking forward to him making his debut after a foot injury delayed his start to his NFL career.

Willis was signed by the Dolphins to their practice squad in September after starting his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2019 summer.