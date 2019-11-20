The Splash Zone 11/20/19: The DeVante Parker Breakout Is Finally Here

The Dolphins wanted to use this year to help find players that could be a key part of the team’s future. DeVante Parker had been labeled a bust from the fans and many were skeptical after Parker signed a new two year deal back in March. But the new coaching staff is doing something right as Parker is having a career year and is being leaned on heavily now that Preston Williams is done for the year. It’s been a long time coming, but the Parker breakout year is finally here.

DeVante Parker's breakout season with Miami is finally here - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

On pace for a career-high 966 receiving yards, the Dolphins' 2015 first-round pick says: "I still have a lot left in me, and I can still make plays."

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins cut Mark Walton, cite another police incident

The Dolphins have waived running back Mark Walton following another police incident, the team announced Tuesday.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Plenty To Focus On In Practice This Week

The Dolphins will have their hands full with the Cleveland Browns' playmakers.

The Tape Don’t Lie: Miami Dolphins overpowered by Buffalo Bills, a review - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

What we saw from DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Bobby McCain and Nik Needham

Miami Dolphins News 11/19/19: Dolphins Not Physical Up Front - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins favorites to land Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Could Miami still draft Tagovailoa despite his season-ending injury?

Miami Dolphins release Running Back Mark Walton - The Phinsider

As we’ve seen with the new regime, the Dolphins believe in second chances and have given players every opportunity to succeed in a change of scenery. One of those players was Mark Walton, who...