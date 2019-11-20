Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry shows promise in his first career game - Pats Pulpit
N’Keal Harry had some promising moments in his first NFL game.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 11 Game Ball: Ryan Griffin - Gang Green Nation
A second straight Jets victory means a second straight week where we hand out a game ball.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: Is this a turning point for Buffalo Bills or fool’s gold? - Buffalo Rumblings
Bills did what they should. Which may or may not tell us anything.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Texans final recap: All-around dominance - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens entered Week 11 at 7-2 on a five-game winning streak to face the 6-3 Houston Texans. Both Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson enter the game as two of the top MVP candidates of...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The double-pass-interference was forgotten in the Steelers/Browns game - Behind the Steel Curtain
Double pass-interference when one guy is covering another guy? Is that even a thing?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals Week 11 rookie report: Consistent trouble s following Ryan Finley on first road start - Cincy Jungle
The scouting reports on Ryan Finley continue to be verified after his second career start.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns get third-round pick for Duke Johnson - Dawgs By Nature
Part of the trade to the Texans was if Johnson played at least 10 games
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Red Zone Play: Are Texans Running an NFL M.A.S.H Unit? - Battle Red Blog
The waters are high. Things are treacherous.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
All-22 Review: Derrick Henry runs wild and sets up Ryan Tannehill for another late game comeback win - Music City Miracles
The Titans rushing attack dominated the Chiefs and helped set up one of the most dramatic wins in team history.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars sign TE Nick O’Leary - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed veteran tight end Nick O’Leary, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
How does Jacoby Brissett compare? - Stampede Blue
There has been plenty of discussion surrounding Jacoby Brissett and what value he brings to the Indianapolis Colts passing game. Opinions range from him being a top 10 QB to not even being a...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos 3rd & long: Finding new ways to lose - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos had a 20 point lead, but ultimately found yet another way to lose a game.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers-Chiefs final score: Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 - Bolts From The Blue
A promising opening drive for the Chargers eventually ended in a field goal attempt by Michael Badgley. Big plays to tight end Hunter Henry and running back Austin Ekeler contributed to an...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Gruden in his own words: What the coach had to say on Monday after the Bengals win - Silver And Black Pride
Gruden explains the Preston Brown signing and talks about Sunday’s win
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Five winners and three losers from the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers - Arrowhead Pride
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Chiefs return from Mexico with a crucial win.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
How does injury to Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa complicate the Giants’ draft scenarios? - Big Blue View
The injury to Tua Tagovailoa threw the entire first round into doubt
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Rookie Report Card: What the hell are the Eagles doing? - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles came out of the bye with a tough loss against the New England Patriots. Despite an early lead that held until halftime, the offensive impotence of the team totally sunk their chances for...
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Crunching Dallas Cowboys stats: Moore progress for Dak Prescott - Blogging The Boys
With just six games to go, the key offensive partnership is hitting its stride.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Bill Callahan Redskins Presser: “I feel bad for our fans” - Hogs Haven
Bill Callahan speaks to the media
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers have kept Aaron Jones fresh in 2019, but it’s time to let him off his leash - Acme Packing Company
The numbers show that he is more valuable to the offense than Jamaal Williams. With all due respect to #30, Matt LaFleur should let Jones feast during the final six weeks and into the postseason.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions Unsung hero of the week: Danny Amendola - Pride Of Detroit
Amendola is quietly becoming one of the Lions’ best free agent acquisitions.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2019 NFL: In a clash of inept offenses, Chicago Bears manage to fall shorter than Los Angeles Rams in 7 to 17 loss and...is Trubisky benched? - Windy City Gridiron
Another week, another uninspiring presentation by the Bears offense. But this one ends with a twist.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kirk Cousins says Adam Thielen will return against Seattle - Daily Norseman
That should help
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Rediscover Mojo in 34-17 Win over the Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints quickly rediscovered their winning ways in 34-17 road-win over the Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons defensive resurgence continues against Panthers - The Falcoholic
A defense most known for being a weekly punchline is now shutting down opposing offenses entirely.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Christian McCaffrey sets records in Panthers ugly 29-3 loss to Falcons - Cat Scratch Reader
The third year running back has been one of the few bright spots for the Panthers this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Bruised, Battered, and Beaten - Bucs Nation
The Bucs were no match for the pass rush or offensive attack of the New Orleans Saints
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Kyle Shanahan on 49ers QB Jimmy G: It would have been real tough to win that game without him - Niners Nation
Shanahan spoke with the media late Monday afternoon.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals defensive incompetence cost the team in the Bay area - Revenge of the Birds
A game that the Arizona Cardinals needed in the worst way, they lost in the most likely way.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks declined a 3rd round pick for Rashaad Penny at trade deadline - Field Gulls
Sunday afternoon the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys faced off in a game between two teams that many consider to have underperformed relative to expectations for this season. The Cowboys ended up...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What’s a LA Rams fan doing in Los Angeles? Bandwagon NFL fans Chicago Bears - Turf Show Times
The art of cheering for the home team, surrounded by transplants from the opposing team’s city.
