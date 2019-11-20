Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry shows promise in his first career game - Pats Pulpit

N’Keal Harry had some promising moments in his first NFL game.





Jets Week 11 Game Ball: Ryan Griffin - Gang Green Nation

A second straight Jets victory means a second straight week where we hand out a game ball.





Opinion: Is this a turning point for Buffalo Bills or fool’s gold? - Buffalo Rumblings

Bills did what they should. Which may or may not tell us anything.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Texans final recap: All-around dominance - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens entered Week 11 at 7-2 on a five-game winning streak to face the 6-3 Houston Texans. Both Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson enter the game as two of the top MVP candidates of...





The double-pass-interference was forgotten in the Steelers/Browns game - Behind the Steel Curtain

Double pass-interference when one guy is covering another guy? Is that even a thing?





Bengals Week 11 rookie report: Consistent trouble s following Ryan Finley on first road start - Cincy Jungle

The scouting reports on Ryan Finley continue to be verified after his second career start.





Browns get third-round pick for Duke Johnson - Dawgs By Nature

Part of the trade to the Texans was if Johnson played at least 10 games

AFC SOUTH:

Red Zone Play: Are Texans Running an NFL M.A.S.H Unit? - Battle Red Blog

The waters are high. Things are treacherous.





All-22 Review: Derrick Henry runs wild and sets up Ryan Tannehill for another late game comeback win - Music City Miracles

The Titans rushing attack dominated the Chiefs and helped set up one of the most dramatic wins in team history.





Jaguars sign TE Nick O’Leary - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed veteran tight end Nick O’Leary, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.





How does Jacoby Brissett compare? - Stampede Blue

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding Jacoby Brissett and what value he brings to the Indianapolis Colts passing game. Opinions range from him being a top 10 QB to not even being a...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos 3rd & long: Finding new ways to lose - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos had a 20 point lead, but ultimately found yet another way to lose a game.





Chargers-Chiefs final score: Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 - Bolts From The Blue

A promising opening drive for the Chargers eventually ended in a field goal attempt by Michael Badgley. Big plays to tight end Hunter Henry and running back Austin Ekeler contributed to an...





Gruden in his own words: What the coach had to say on Monday after the Bengals win - Silver And Black Pride

Gruden explains the Preston Brown signing and talks about Sunday’s win





Five winners and three losers from the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers - Arrowhead Pride

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Chiefs return from Mexico with a crucial win.

NFC EAST:

How does injury to Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa complicate the Giants’ draft scenarios? - Big Blue View

The injury to Tua Tagovailoa threw the entire first round into doubt





Rookie Report Card: What the hell are the Eagles doing? - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles came out of the bye with a tough loss against the New England Patriots. Despite an early lead that held until halftime, the offensive impotence of the team totally sunk their chances for...





Crunching Dallas Cowboys stats: Moore progress for Dak Prescott - Blogging The Boys

With just six games to go, the key offensive partnership is hitting its stride.





Bill Callahan Redskins Presser: “I feel bad for our fans” - Hogs Haven

Bill Callahan speaks to the media

NFC NORTH:

The Packers have kept Aaron Jones fresh in 2019, but it’s time to let him off his leash - Acme Packing Company

The numbers show that he is more valuable to the offense than Jamaal Williams. With all due respect to #30, Matt LaFleur should let Jones feast during the final six weeks and into the postseason.





Detroit Lions Unsung hero of the week: Danny Amendola - Pride Of Detroit

Amendola is quietly becoming one of the Lions’ best free agent acquisitions.





2019 NFL: In a clash of inept offenses, Chicago Bears manage to fall shorter than Los Angeles Rams in 7 to 17 loss and...is Trubisky benched? - Windy City Gridiron

Another week, another uninspiring presentation by the Bears offense. But this one ends with a twist.





Kirk Cousins says Adam Thielen will return against Seattle - Daily Norseman

That should help

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Rediscover Mojo in 34-17 Win over the Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints quickly rediscovered their winning ways in 34-17 road-win over the Buccaneers





Falcons defensive resurgence continues against Panthers - The Falcoholic

A defense most known for being a weekly punchline is now shutting down opposing offenses entirely.





Christian McCaffrey sets records in Panthers ugly 29-3 loss to Falcons - Cat Scratch Reader

The third year running back has been one of the few bright spots for the Panthers this season.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Bruised, Battered, and Beaten - Bucs Nation

The Bucs were no match for the pass rush or offensive attack of the New Orleans Saints

NFC WEST:

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers QB Jimmy G: It would have been real tough to win that game without him - Niners Nation

Shanahan spoke with the media late Monday afternoon.





Arizona Cardinals defensive incompetence cost the team in the Bay area - Revenge of the Birds

A game that the Arizona Cardinals needed in the worst way, they lost in the most likely way.





Seahawks declined a 3rd round pick for Rashaad Penny at trade deadline - Field Gulls

Sunday afternoon the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys faced off in a game between two teams that many consider to have underperformed relative to expectations for this season. The Cowboys ended up...





What’s a LA Rams fan doing in Los Angeles? Bandwagon NFL fans Chicago Bears - Turf Show Times

The art of cheering for the home team, surrounded by transplants from the opposing team’s city.