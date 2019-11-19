Dolphins favorites to land Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

By now, everyone knows that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday—which will heavily affect his draft stock. But if reports are true, Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery, and could return to football in as early as 6-8 months.

Obviously, there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Tagovailoa and how this will impact his chances of being a first-round draft pick. However, prior to the injury, he was a surefire top-5 draft pick. That will likely change now, but no one knows as to what extent.

The real questions is this, what teams will take a risk on a generational-passer, rehabbing from a potential career-threatening injury? If reports are true that the Dolphins were heavily interested in Tua, could they still be? And at what cost?

According to Sports gambling website Sportsline, the Dolphins are currently the favorites to land Tagovailoa with a +200 money line.

Which NFL team drafts Tua Tagovailoa in 2020?



Dolphins +200

Chargers +350

Broncos +400

Bengals +500

Titans +700

Buccaneers +800

Panthers +1200

Patriots +1500

Bears +2000



Via @SportsLine Oddsmakers — SportsLine (@SportsLine) November 19, 2019

Again, there’s a ton of uncertainty surrounding the injury.

As of now, it seems very, very unlikely that he is able to compete at the combine or even his pro-day. But if the Dolphins were truly enamored by the very thought of Tagovailoa running Chad O’Shea’s offense, no team has more draft capital to take a risk on a player of his caliber.

In the end, Tua will be a very popular name as the offseason approaches and many Dolphins’ fans are already pounding the table, with aspirations that Miami is the team to take a flier on the 21-year old QB. Time will tell if he was a legit target for the Dolphins, and how early they are willing to take a chance, on one of the best QB prospects in recent memory.

