Dolphins Lose to The Bills: But Our Future Still Looks Bright

The brief winning streak was fun while it lasted. I know many fans believed we had a legitimate shot of increasing our streak to three wins on Sunday, but I just didn’t see it happening. The Dolphins put up a fight (which is really what we want to see this season) but were outplayed and outcoached by the the Buffalo Bills and it’s okay. I’m very hopeful for the future with our coaching staff, but with the amount of injured players we have, and lack of talent in general, I think we’ll be lucky to win one or two more games. It’s not me being negative but just being honest (I even wore my favorite jersey to try to bring us luck).

Our team was stripped down for a reason. The Dolphins’ franchise is actually trying to rebuild the correct way and they told us fans to hang in there while they rebuild a winning organization.

Stephen Ross says Miami Dolphins fans are smart fans and sophisticated and will embrace the rebuild — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 26, 2019

Yes, that tweet was from March, but it still applies to today. If you haven’t yet, it’s time to fully embrace the rebuild. Try to find positives from each game and which players you think we should keep for the future and try not to worry about if we win or lose the game. I know I’ve discussed this each week, but each week I chat with fans who still are focused on winning and pay no attention to what Grier and Ross are trying to do for the future of the Dolphins. Of course this is all just my personal opinion and I’m sure many of you are rolling your eyes, but it’s the best approach for me when it comes to this season. Speaking of positives let’s look at what we can takeaway from yesterday’s game and other games around the NFL that may impact our future.

Positive Takeaways from Sunday

Yesterday’s game summed up in one tweet

Dolphins summary..



Jakeem Grant ✅✅

DeVante Parker ✅

Allen Hurns ❌

Offensive Line

Defense ❌@NFLOfficiating

Kalen Ballage — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) November 17, 2019

Jakeem Grant had his best day this season. His 101-yd touchdown was just beautiful. It was absolutely beautiful and it’s nice to have you back Grant.

With his 101-yard KR-TD today, @MiamiDolphins WR Jakeem Grant (@_TheDreamIsHere) became the fourth player with at least two punt return TDs of 70+ yards and two kickoff return TDs of 100+ yards in a player's first four seasons in @NFL history. #NFL100 #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/KqjU2BZdEz — NFL345 (@NFL345) November 17, 2019

I don’t know about you, but our fan club broke out in cheers watching that return for a touchdown.

DeVante Parker is out here each week showing everyone they were wrong about him.

If DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) pulls in 66 receiving yards a game for the next 6 contests he'll become the 10th Dolphins receiver to produce a 1,000-yard receiving season. pic.twitter.com/hnTX49uIWz — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 18, 2019

I stated this on my video recap, but very few people thought Parker would still be here this season. I was not a big supporter of his in the past, because he always seemed injured and overrated. However, I was clearly wrong. I apologize Parker. I can’t help but wonder just how much more he has to show us when our team can find a good quarterback (now that we have the right coaches).

The Dolphins will not need to use a draft pick on a kicker, because Jason Sanders is our guy going forward.

Jason Sanders recovered his own onside kick.pic.twitter.com/xy2C9IAlHm — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 17, 2019

Those were basically the best parts of the game for me. Now, let’s look at other teams who lost/won and are helping our draft picks.

The Steelers lost ( yay for draft pick), Falcons won (so they got pushed back to 8th draft spot which is good), Colts won (they are now slightly ahead of Texans which we want), Jets won (against Redskins tho), and Texans lost. The Bengals lost, which stinks, but they did score some points so maybe they can win a game or two? The Giants are still above us, at number three, but they do play the Bears and could win that game, as well as us in December. Check out www.tankathon.com to follow the draft order, but as of now we are still at number four.

Quarterbacks/Draft/Dolphins Twitter

There was good news that came out today about Tua’s surgery and the outcome of it.

Tua Tagovailoa underwent on his surgery on his right hip this morning in Houston and, according to Alabama, “his prognosis is excellent.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2019

There was a lot of discussion of comparing his injury to Bo Jackson’s injury, but some experts (according to Laura Rutledge reporting on Twitter) are saying it’s not the same case.

Important note on Tua from Dr. Cain: his hip injury is completely different from Bo Jackson’s. Bo didn’t know his injury was severe & kept playing on it, causing irreparable damage. Docs acted quickly for Tua & after successful surgery today, I’m told experts expect full recovery — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) November 18, 2019

Ultimately nobody knows what will happen. We just have to wait and see if he does indeed make a full recovery. I also do not agree with some who think he will go back to Alabama for another year. Watch this clip of Matt Miller explaining why it would be safe to say he is still declaring for the 2020 draft.

Tua has a draft insurance policy, so he’ll recoup money lost if he falls, per @nfldraftscout.



The star QB is still expected to declare.



(via @sticktofootball) pic.twitter.com/hiipJugjYL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 18, 2019

If he did go back to Alabama he would lose out on the insurance money (if he drops to second round), so I just don’t see the argument of why he would remain. If you are a fan of Tua, like myself, and he does recover and he is available at our pick, I say we take him. We could take him, let him sit for a year behind Fitz and Rosen and have time to fully recover while our team builds other positioning (you know like offensive line). You can say, “But he’s injury prone” all you want, but if he does make a full recovery, we absolutely can not pass on him. He is worth the pick to see if he’s the real deal. Passing on guys in the draft because of injuries sounds familiar, doesn’t it.

This word of caution brought to you by the fine folks at the law firm Saban, Culpepper, & Brees.



“When opportunity comes knocking, we hide in the closet.” https://t.co/TMXJp2f5Ot — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 18, 2019

I mean, he does look quite happy here in the clip. Thank you for this Houtz. It’s beautiful!

sounds like tua is ready to be a dolphin. pic.twitter.com/0gsiyD4iov — josh houtz (@houtz) November 18, 2019

If Tua does not recover from this hip injury, I’m not even sure who else I would want. I like Burrow, but I have a hard time seeing him being available when it’s our pick. I think the Bengals will snatch him up. The interesting thing about this off season is nobody has a clue of what our team is up to or any of the other losing to be honest. It’s all a guessing game. It’s going to be a very interesting 2020 draft. The only thing I’m sure about is how sick I will feel if the Patriots find a way to snag a top QB this draft.

if the #dolphins, with three first-round draft picks, let tua tagovailoa fall to the patriots—they deserve another 20 years of mediocrity. https://t.co/CWzK4FJI7V — josh houtz (@houtz) November 18, 2019

Can we really believe anything Mike Tannenbaum says, though? Just last week he was endorsing Justin Herbert as the top quarterback this upcoming draft, so now I have a hard time wanting to have him as our franchise quarterback. Yes, I’m being salty.

I guess we’ll just all wait and see what happens. Good or bad, at least we’re all cheer or suffer together.

The Dolphins head up to Cleveland next Sunday to take on the Browns. There is a chance we could win this game, but I still think it would be difficult. I have a feeling Landry will try to play his heart out to try and make sure they pull off a win. I just want a good game with no injuries.

Other games to watch this week draft position wise: Thursday night game of Colts vs Texans, Giants vs Bears, Lions vs Redskins, Steelers vs Bengals, and Pats vs Cowboys (go Cowboys because nobody wants the Patriots to make it to Miami this February).

Enjoy your week Dolphins’ fans and try to be nice to each other. I know we all have different opinions on our team, the draft, quarterbacks etc. but let’s try to not hate each other 24-7.

Fins Up!