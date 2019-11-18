Jakeem Grant breaks Dolphins’ franchise record with 101-yard kickoff return

On Sunday, the Dolphins improbable two-game win streak came to a crashing halt vs their division rivals the Buffalo Bills. And although Miami lost convincingly, it wasn’t all doom and gloom in their 37-20 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to the Dolphins’ official website, Jakeem Grant is now in the record books after returning a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown. This was Grant’s fourth special teams return for a touchdown, putting him at the top of this historical list.

on sunday, @_thedreamishere's 101-yard kickoff return broke the dolphins' franchise record for most special teams returns for a TD (4). the previous record (3) was held by ted ginn jr., freddie solomon, & mercury morris.



here's a look at all four of grant's touchdowns. #finsup pic.twitter.com/nNIqqiK1T7 — josh houtz (@houtz) November 18, 2019

Grant’s four special teams return TDs is a new Dolphins franchise record, breaking the mark of three set by WR Ted Ginn Jr. (2 kickoff returns and 1 punt return), RB Freddie Solomon (1 kickoff return and 2 punt returns) and RB Mercury Morris (3 kickoff returns). • It was Miami’s first kickoff return for

This was by far Grant’s best performance of the season. After all, the 27-year old WR added 3 catches for 32 yards and a 7-yard touchdown runto his record-breaking kickoff return.

david lee is back and so is the WILDCAT pic.twitter.com/BvuJtEKjlm — josh houtz (@houtz) November 17, 2019

Grant signed a 4-year, $24M contract extension this offseason and many believed he would have a larger role in Chad O’Shea’s offense. And although it may not have happened through the first ten weeks of the season, if last night was any indication, Grant could have a heavy workload over the last six weeks of the season.

In the end, very few players in the league are as explosive as Grant. And it would be wise for the Dolphins to figure out a way to get him more involved, because it appears he should play a larger role in 2020 and beyond.