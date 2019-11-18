Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Monday Night Football features two AFC West teams. The 6 and 4 Kansas City Chiefs will travel west to take on the 4 and 6 Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are coming off of a surprising loss last week at the hands of the Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill by the score of 32 to 35.

The Los Angeles Chargers, like the Chiefs are coming off of a loss last week. The Chargers dropped their game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland by a score of 26 to 24.

Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) 1st AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) 3rd AFC West