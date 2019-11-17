Bills at Dolphins halftime report, recap, score, and immediate reaction

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have reached halftime of their Week 11 meeting in Miami, presented by City Furniture. Buffalo has largely outplayed Miami thus far, though there have been some moments of success for the Dolphins. Can they turn it around in the second half?

Halftime Score

Bills 23 - Dolphins 14

Recap

The Dolphins won the toss, but deffered to the second half. The Bills received the opening kickoff. The Bills started with a run from Devin Singletary, picking up 22 yards. Josh Allen threw on the susbequent first down, connecteing with Isaiah McKenzie for six yards, with Dolphins cornerback Eric Rose injured on the play. Dawson Knox caught the pass on the next play, picking up nine yards and a first down. Singletary then picked up one yard before an incomplete pass set up 3rd-and-9. Allen threw a four-yard pass to Cole Beasley, leading to a 51-yard field goal attempt. Bills 3-0.

After a block in the back penalty on the kick return, Miami started at their own nine-yard line. The opening play saw Kalen Ballage lose five yards on a run attempt up the middle. Ballage on second-down picked up no yards, then quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw to Ballage for seven yards, leading to a three-and-out.

Buffalo returned the kick 18 yards to the Miami 42-yard line. Singletary was tripped as he crossed the line of scrimmage, leading to a run for no gain. Allen scrambled for four yards as the pass rush flushed him from the pocket on second down, then threw incomplete on 3rd-and-6, but a 12-men on the field penalty gave the Bills a 3rd-and-1. A quarterback sneak converted the first down for the Bills. Frank Gore picked up his first carry for three yards on the 1st-and-10 play from Miami’s 33. The play-action pass targeting John Brown was broken up by a nice Nik Needam play on 2nd-and-7. On 3rd-and-7, Allen found Brown for six yards, with Gore picking up three yards, with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins making the tackle. After a five-yard loss on a Singletary run was negated by offsetting penalties, Singletary lost two yards with Reshad Jones and Jerome Baker able to get into the backfield and stop him. Singletary then picked up four yards, setting up 3rd-and-6. Allen looked toward Brown in the endzone, but Needham was able to break up the pass, leading to a field goal attempt. Bills 6-0.

Miami started at their own 25-yard line after the return from Jakeem Grant, but immediately went backwards as Fitzpatrick was sacked. Myles Gaskin then ran for no gain, but Fitzpatrick was able to convert the first down on 3rd-and-15 with an 18-yard pass to Allen Hurns. After a defensive hlding penalty, Ballage ran up the middle for two yards, then Fitzpatrick was sacked for a six-yard loss. On 3rd-and-14, Fitzpatrick threw a screen pass to Albert Wilson, but it gained no yardage and Miami punted.

Singletary picked up three yards on the first play of the drive, with the quarter ending after the play. After the break, Allen looked to Brown on a slant, with the receiver abe to turn it into a 24-yard gain. Allen backed that up with a seven-yard pass to Beasley. Singletary then picked up seven yards to set up a 1st-and-10 at the Miami 40. Allen then found Brown in between the seams of a zone, with Needham looking to pass off the coverage to Bobby McCain, but McCain not over there yet, and the Bills scored on the 40-yard pass. Bills 13-0.

After a penalty for a double-team block on the return, Miami started the drive at their own 10-yard line. The Bills were called for unsportsmanline conduct after a Ballage rush for a one-yard loss, moving the Dolphins out to the 24-yard line. Ballage then lost three yards on a dump-off pass, followed by an incomplete pass. Fitzpatrick went back to allage on 3rd-and-13, picking up four yards. The Dolphins punted.

The Bills drive started at their own 35-yard line, with Gore picking up three yars. Then Allen threw a dump off to Gore, who turned up field and picked up 18 yards. Allen took the designed run for 36 yards on the next play, setting up 1st-and-Goal from the Miami eight. Aftera false start backed up the Bills five yards, Singletary picked up no yards, the Allen was flushed from the pocket and threw the ball away for an incompletion. Allen threw to Brown on the play, but it was short of the goal line and the Bills settled for another field goal. Bills 16-0.

Miami started their possession with a 12-yard pass from Fitzpatrick to DeVante Parker, but then did nothing else with the drive. A Ballage run gained one yard, then two incomplete passes, including a throw away as Fitzpatrick was about to get sacked with the offensive line blocking no one, and Miami was forced to punt.

Buffalo started at their own 18 yard line, losing a yard on a pass to McKenzie. Allen then threw two more incomplete passes and Buffalo punted.

Miami started at their own 32-yard line, with Fitzpatrick finding Hurns for six yards. After an incomplete pass, Fitzpatrick threw deep across the middle to Parker, who turned up field and would have scored, but Mike Gesicki was unable to make the last block needed. After the 50-yard gain from Parker, Miami had a 1st-and-10 from the Buffalo 12, with Fitzpatrick throwing to Hurns for nine yards. Ballage then took the ball the remaining three yards for the touchdown. Bills 16-7.

Miami kept possession on a beautiful onside kick from Jason Sanders, who dribbled the ball straight up the middle, following it and recovering it as soon as it passed ten yards. The Dolphins would give the ball back immediately, though, with Fitzpatrick throwing to Hurns for 21-yards, only to have the receiver fumble the ball with no contact and the Bills recover at their own 25-yard line.

The Bills started with a 17-yard pass from Allen to Brown on a slant, then Allen scrambled for two yards. Singletary then picked up 23 yards, with Needham forcing a fumble only to have the Bills recover at the Miami 24. After the 2-minute warning, Gore picked up a yard, then Allen threw incomplete. Allen threw to Knox for 23 yards and the score on the 3rd-and-9 play. Bills 23-7.

Grant returned the ensuing kickoff 101 yards for his second-career kickoff return touchdown. Bills 23-14.

I feel the need...the need for speed.



pic.twitter.com/2KBzMBKZX3 — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) November 17, 2019

The Bills started their drive at the 25-yard line after a touchback. Singletary began the drive with a three-yard gain, with Miami calling a timeout. After two incomplete passes, the Bills punted.

Miami started with the ball at their own 36-yard line, then lost seven yards on a Jordan Phillips sack of Fitzpatrick. Patrick Laird picked up seven yards as Miami let the clock run down to halftime.

Immediate Reactions

It is cold in Miami today, with no hot/humid weather advantage for the Dolphins, but it still feels odd for a 1pm ET home game to have the team in aqua.

Miami’s offensive line has been atrocious to start the game. The Bills are stopping every run and constantly getting pressure on Fitzpatrick. Most of the issue is coming up the middle, but as a whole, the offensive line did not start this game well.

The Bills are just overpowering Miami in every aspect of the game at this point. Miami showed a little spark with the touchdown drive and the onside kick, but after the fumble from Hurns, they just let the Bills walk all over them on the way to the endzone.

There is some life in Miami, with the touchdown drive, the onside kick, and the kickoff return at least keeping the game within reach, but the Bills have outplayed Miami most of this game.