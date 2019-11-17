Week Eleven Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you make it into this post you are celebrating another exciting Miami Dolphins win. If not and you are not done with football for the day we have the late afternoon games listed below.

Sunday, November 17th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) 4th NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (8-1) 1st NFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -10

San Francisco 49ers -10 Over/Under: 44

Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) 4th AFC North @ Oakland Raiders (5-4) 2nd AFC West

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California TV: CBS

CBS DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Oakland Raiders -13

Oakland Raiders -13 Over/Under: 48

New England Patriots (8-1) 1st AFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) 2nd NFC East