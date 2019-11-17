Taco Charlton, Raekwon McMillan inactive for Dolphins vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins will be without two key starters on defense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with the team listing linebacker Raekwon McMillan and defensive end Tacoo Charlton as inactive. Injuries to both players had them listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, with McMillan dealing with a knee issue and Charlton having an elbow injury.

McMillan has played in all nine games this season, starting eight times with 55 tackles and one pass defensed. He has been fierce against the run for Miami all season, and he has been instrumental in making sure the defense is properly aligned prior to the snap.

Charlton joined Miami this year after being claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys in September. In seven games played, with five starts, he has 18 tackles, one forced fumble, and four sacks.

Along with McMillan and Charlton, the Dolphins also liked cornerback Xavier Crawford, cornerback Ken Webster, guard Shaq Calhoun, guard/center Chris Reed, and tackle Isaiah Prince as inactive.

The Bills’ inactives are running back T.J. Yeldon, safety Dean Marlowe, guard Ike Boettger, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, wide receiver Duke Williams, tight end Tommy Sweeney, and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.