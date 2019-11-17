Live Thread & Game Information: Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Your 2 and 7 Miami Dolphins will host the 6 and 3 Buffalo Bills this afternoon. Your Phins are of course coming off their second win of the season having defeated the Indianapolis Colts last week 16 to 12.

The Bills come into the week off an upset loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns by a 19 to 16 score. Today's game will be the second match-up of the season between your Dolphins in the Bills. The first game went to the Bills by a 31 to 21 score.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s Miami Dolphins game. As always please continue to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider. There is a strict rule prohibiting the sharing, discussing or requesting of any illegal game streams at any time anywhere on SBNation.

Buffalo Bills (6-3) 2nd AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (2-7) 3rd AFC East