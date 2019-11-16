Dolphins activate Julién Davenport from IR

The Miami Dolphins have activated offensive tackle Julién Davenport off injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. The move clears him to play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, though there has not been an indication if he will move into the starting lineup.

Davenport joined Miami this year as part of the trade that sent left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans. He appeared in one game for Miami this season after playing 16 games with 15 starts last year in Houston. He was drafted by Houston in 2017 in the fourth-round, and has appeared in 28 games with 20 starts over his three year career.

To make roster space for Davenport, the Dolphins waived tackle Andrew Donnal. A 2015 fourth-round pick by the St. Louis Rams, Donnal has spent time with St. Louis/Los Angeles, as well as the Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions, prior to signing with Miami in September. He appeared in two games for the Dolphins this season.