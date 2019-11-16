Dolphins extend Allen Hurns with two-year contract

The Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to a two-year contract extension, a move first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The new contract is worth $8 million with $3.27 million guaranteed.

Hurns signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in July. He spent the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys, playing in 16 games, with seven starts, recording 20 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in the Cowboys’ Wildcard playoff game, but left with a broken leg and dislocated ankle. Prior to his one-year stint with the Cowboys, Hurns played four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had signed him out of the University of Miami as an undrafted free agent. Prior to this season, he had 209 career regular season receptions for 2,964 yards with 23 touchdowns.

This season, Hurns has appeared in eight games for Miami, recording 13 receptions for 170 yards with a touchdown. He missed a game with a concussion. “He’s one of our most dependable players,” head coach Brian Flores said when Hurns returned following the head injury. “Catches the ball cleanly, runs good routes, tough, blocks. I think he brings a lot to this team from a toughness standpoint, from a dependability standpoint, from a leadership standpoint. This is a man of few words. He’s not overly vocal, but his play speaks volumes. He’s as tough a guy as we have. I think he’s a reliable player and we’re happy to have him back.”

It appears the Dolphins coaching staff and front office believe he’s capable of more production, as both his contract extension and the fact that he played 89% of the team’s snaps in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts suggest that he’s in the teams plans moving forward.

With rookie sensation Preston Williams out for the year, Hurns has slid in to Miami’s second wide receiver role, lining up alongside DeVante Parker in two-wide sets. Hurns is even playing ahead of Albert Wilson, someone the Dolphins signed to a three-year $24 million deal just two seasons ago.

The Dolphins have announced the extension.