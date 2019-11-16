 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL winners picks Week 11

By Kevin Nogle
Pittsburgh Steelers v&nbsp;Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Can we pretend last week did not happen? Our straight-up winners picks for Week 10 here on The Phinsider were a little less than stellar. It was a rough week full of upsets and surprises, and our results for the week show it.

James McKinney led the week’s results with a 6-7 performance. Yeah, that was the best record for the week. Justin Hier was second at 5-8, then Kat Noa was third at 4-9, while I missed my chance to make up any ground on the rest of the group and came in at 3-10.

Ugly week.

Overall, Kat continues to lead the season standings at 96-51-1, though James made up some ground and is now just two games back at 94-53-1. Justin is third at 89-58-1, and I continue to lag behind at 84-63-1. Let’s just say this has not been my year.

Here are our picks for this week. I will update with Kat’s picks as soon as possible:

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Browns
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Texans
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Falcons Panthers Panthers
Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Colts Colts Colts
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Bills Bills Bills
Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saints Saints Saints
New York Jets at Washington Redskins Redskins Redskins Jets
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders
New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles Patriots Patriots Patriots
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams Bears Rams Rams
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angels Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Week 10 3-10 6-7 5-8 4-9
Season Results 84-63-1 94-53-1 89-58-1 96-51-1

