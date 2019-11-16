NFL winners picks Week 11

Can we pretend last week did not happen? Our straight-up winners picks for Week 10 here on The Phinsider were a little less than stellar. It was a rough week full of upsets and surprises, and our results for the week show it.

James McKinney led the week’s results with a 6-7 performance. Yeah, that was the best record for the week. Justin Hier was second at 5-8, then Kat Noa was third at 4-9, while I missed my chance to make up any ground on the rest of the group and came in at 3-10.

Ugly week.

Overall, Kat continues to lead the season standings at 96-51-1, though James made up some ground and is now just two games back at 94-53-1. Justin is third at 89-58-1, and I continue to lag behind at 84-63-1. Let’s just say this has not been my year.

Here are our picks for this week. I will update with Kat’s picks as soon as possible: