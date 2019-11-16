NFL winners picks Week 11

Can we pretend last week did not happen? Our straight-up winners picks for Week 10 here on The Phinsider were a little less than stellar. It was a rough week full of upsets and surprises, and our results for the week show it.
James McKinney led the week’s results with a 6-7 performance. Yeah, that was the best record for the week. Justin Hier was second at 5-8, then Kat Noa was third at 4-9, while I missed my chance to make up any ground on the rest of the group and came in at 3-10.
Ugly week.
Overall, Kat continues to lead the season standings at 96-51-1, though James made up some ground and is now just two games back at 94-53-1. Justin is third at 89-58-1, and I continue to lag behind at 84-63-1. Let’s just say this has not been my year.
Here are our picks for this week. I will update with Kat’s picks as soon as possible:
The Phinsider Picks Pool
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Texans
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|Falcons
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|New York Jets at Washington Redskins
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Jets
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
|Bears
|Rams
|Rams
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angels Chargers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Week 10
|3-10
|6-7
|5-8
|4-9
|Season Results
|84-63-1
|94-53-1
|89-58-1
|96-51-1
