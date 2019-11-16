NFL Network names 1972 Dolphins greatest team in NFL history

It has been a good week for Don Shula and the 1972 Miami Dolphins. After all, the group of NFL legends were able to pop the bubbly late Monday night, as the San Francisco 49ers lost in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks.

47 years have passed since the Dolphins went 17-0 and until this day, they STILL remain the only undefeated team in NFL history.

So, when NFL Network rolled out their top-100 list of Greatest NFL Teams, many would assume the ‘72 Dolphins would be at the top of that list. But as we saw previously, these lists can be mind numbing at times. Truth is, a few weeks ago Dan Marino was ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleaders as the NFL’s ‘Greatest Game Changers’.

That’s right, folks. THE GREATEST QB TO EVER PLAY THE GAME, was behind the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleaders, as one of the NFL’s greatest game changers. Worst of all, Marino was #41 on the list. So, it would surprise no one if the ‘72 Dolphins weren’t even ranked in the top-10. But for once, the NFL got it right, naming the 1972 Dolphins as the GREATEST TEAM in NFL history.

"I think it's fairly obvious. There's no question it's the number one team." - @Larry_Csonka39



The 1972 @MiamiDolphins were perfect and were selected as the greatest team in NFL History #NFL100



: NFL 100 GREATEST TEAMS on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/I7lj6CcEdf — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 16, 2019

In the end, there probably wont ever be another undefeated team in the history of the NFL. But whether or not a team defies all odds and runs the table, they will never achieve what the ‘72 Dolphins did. They are the first and ONLY team to go undefeated in the history of the league. And until someone else rises to the occasion, they will continue to pop their champagne, each and every year.

#FINSUP