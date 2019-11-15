Bills at Dolphins Week 11 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, tickets, odds, more

Buy tickets through StubHub to get into the game. Can they make it three straight wins in a season when they were expected to be the worst team ever? If they do, you know you want to enjoy that in-person atmosphere.

The Miami Dolphins are on a two-game winning streak and will be looking to make it three as they host the second half of their annual home-and-home series against the Buffalo Bills. Miami lost the first meeting, just four weeks ago. Since that game, however, the Dolphins have looked more like a legitimate team and they seem capable of pulling off the upset this week.

The Bills are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns and have lost two of their last three. Quarterback Josh Allen has played exceptional football against the Dolphins the last couple of years, so Miami has to be prepared to stop him, both through the air and when he takes off to run.

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game is below;

Week 11

Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Miami Dolphins (2-7)

November 17, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on November 17

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Where can I get tickets?

How can I watch the game?

CBS through South Florida, New York outside of New York City

Map via 506Sports.com; Bills at Dolphins in green

Who is the broadcast team?

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

Dolphins questionable: defensive end Taco Charlton (elbow), safety Reshad Jones (chest), defensive end Avery Moss (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (knee)

(elbow), safety (chest), defensive end (ankle), linebacker (knee) Dolphins out: cornerback Ken Webster (ankle)

(ankle) Bills questionable: defensive end Jerry Hughes (groin)

What are the current betting odds?

Bills -7

Over/Under: 40.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly Cloudy, 68°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Regular Season: Dolphins lead 60-46-1

Who won most recently?

Bills won 31-21 in Week 7, 2019 in Buffalo

Bills won last two and four of last five

