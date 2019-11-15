Dolphins fan confidence slips following second-straight win

The Miami Dolphins have won their last two games, moving to 2-7 on the year and looking more like a team than they looked in the early part of the season. The team is putting together 60-minute performances, moving away from the first-half succes, second-half collapse pattern that plagued them over the first several weeks. The players and coaches are fighting, and now winning, despite the roster tear down that happened prior to the season.

And, that fighting and winning is rubbing some of the fan base the wrong way. This year, according to much of the South Florida media, was supposed to be about losing as many games as possible in order to secure the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, then use that selection to acquire Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s new franchise quarterback. These last two wins have the Dolphins moving from the first pick to the fourth, and that has some of the fans on edge. Wins are the enemy to some, and the Dolphins have now won twice.

Our weekly SB Nation FanPulse fan confidence survey hit a 2019 high after the Dolphins beat the New York Jets in Week 9, with 71 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the direction of the team. Now, with a second win, this time beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, the fan confidence slipped to 68 percent.

The Dolphins have the 10th highest fan confidence level in the league, but that is also down from their ninth place position last week.

What happens this week as the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills for the second time on the year? Can Miami pull off the upset, and would that hurt the confidence fans have in the team? Would a loss make the fan base’s confidence increase?

How do you feel about the direction of the Dolphins? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page