Dolphins vs Bills - is another win worth the sacrifice? (Phinsider Daily)

On this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio: Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN), Aaron Sutton (@ASuttonPFN), and myself (@houtz) discuss the Miami Dolphins 16-12 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

As crazy as it sounds, have the Dolphins won too many games this season? Can they still draft Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow? Or is it time for Dolphins’ fans to start looking elsewhere for their potential franchise quarterback?

Cannata then gives us an inside look at what Dolphins are looking for in April’s draft. Are they all in on Tua ? Or is there another QB that they have their eyes set on? He then tells us why we shouldn’t be so quick to assume they will put all their eggs in one basket.

We then break down the job Brian Flores and his coaching staff have done and what it means for the development of some of Miami’s young players. Is it more important to build a winning culture than it is to find a franchise-altering QB?

Lastly, we predict this weekend’s matchup vs the Buffalo Bills. Can the Dolphins make it three in a row? The guys give their final predictions and tell you why there might be a little magic left in the 2019 season.

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

