Joe Philbin tapped to lead Colin Kaepernick workout accroding to report

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin was last seen as the offensive coordinator and then interim head coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2018. This season, Philbin was out of the game after the Packers completed their coaching change. The NFL has a new job for Philbin, at least for one week.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson, the league is expected to have Philbin lead the league-established workout for Colin Kaepernick this Saturday. Philbin could be responsible for establishing the script by which Kaepernick will workout, as well as finding receivers to whom Kaepernick will throw.

#NFL will likely ask longtime veteran coach Joe Philbin to handle the drills in the Colin Kaepernick workout on Saturday. Today is an important day to make this happen. Late Wednesday night, no throwing program had been scripted and no players had been locked down to catch balls. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 14, 2019

Kaepernick has reportedly been working out and staying in game shape since he was last in the league in 2016. The league set up the individual workout, an unusual step for the league, and confirmed Kaepernick’s availability this week. The choice of holding the workout on Saturday at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility is odd, given teams are preparing for games on Sunday and usually hold workout on Tuesday so coaches and executives can attend. The league has invited all 32 teams to attend the workout, with on-field and interview work expected, with most teams sending some form of representation.

Philbin has been a football coach since 1984, when he started as a graduate assistant at Tulane. He moved into the NFL ranks in 2003 as an assistant offensive line coach with the Packers. He added tight ends coach to his job description in 2004 then became the offensive line coach in 2006. In 2007 he was promoted to offensive coordinator, holing that role until the Dolphins hired him as their head coach in 2012. Beginning in 2016, after being fired by Miami during the 2015 season, he worked as the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line coach and assistant head coach for two seasons. He rejoined the Packers in 2018 as the offensive coordinator, then took over as the interim head coach after Mike McCarthy was fired with four games remaining in the season. As the Dolphins’ head coach, he posted a 24-28 career record. He was 2-2 as the Packers’ interim coach.