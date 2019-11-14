Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Thursday Night Football will feature two AFC North teams. The 5 and 4 Pittsburgh Steelers have traveled to Cleveland Ohio to take on the 3 and 6 Cleveland Browns. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a win over a solid Los Angles Rams team 17 to 12.

The Browns did not wind up becoming the juggernaut of a team that everyone predicted in the preseason because Cleveland. The Browns dropped 4 straight games in a row before defeating a solid Buffalo Bills squad 19 to 16.

Please use this live thread to discuss this evening game or any of the other action in and around the NFL and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules during a live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) 2nd AFC North @ Cleveland Browns (3-6) 3rd AFC North