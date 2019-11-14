The Splash Zone 11/14/19: Jason Sanders Earns AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

The NFL weekly honors came out yesterday and the Dolphins were represented on the list. Jason Sanders earned himself the AFC Special Teams player of the week for three field goals against the Colts. All three of his kicks were from longer than 45 yards and he became the first Dolphin kicker to do so since Olindo Mare back in 1999.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jason Sanders Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Sanders was perfect against the Colts, converting all of his field goal and extra point attempts.

Brian Flores

Dolphins coach Brian Flores vs. Bills RB Frank Gore, college edition - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The former Boston College LB recalls tackling "one of the greatest backs to ever play" in the Miami Hurricanes' Frank Gore. The foes face off Sunday.

Dolphins Linebackers

Andrew Van Ginkel Returns To Practice On Wednesday

The rookie linebacker will be eligible to appear against the Eagles on Dec. 1.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Michael Deiter, Davon Godchaux On Impressive Run

They are the only two players to start every game this season for the Dolphins.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/13/19: An Identity Is Emerging - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Opposing Player Spotlight: Week 11, Buffalo Bills - The Phinsider

How will the Miami Dolphins match up against Buffalo’s stingy secondary and its fearless leader?

Colin Kaepernick workout: Brian Flores says Miami Dolphins will attend - The Phinsider

The Dolphins will have someone in attendance at Colin Kaepernick’s private workout on Sunday