Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 11/13/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is one of those that I think we all knew where this team was headed and now we are not really sure. My question of course has to do with the Miami Dolphins long term answer at quarterback. I thought maybe Josh Rosen would be the answer but he was benched in fairly short order after taking over the starting spot to return to journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitz has looked fairly good but at his age no one believes hes in this teams long term plans.

Of course everyone thought that we were going to tank for Tua Tagovailoa but it now seems as if we have slipped to at least the third place in the draft and if we, as I assume, win at least one more if not two more games we will fall even more. This will of course take us out of contention for Tua or possibly any of the top two/three/four options at QB coming out in the draft this year.

So my question is with the direction of this season having changed quite a bit from where we thought we were headed, what does this or do you think this team is going to do for the long term answer at quarterback?

