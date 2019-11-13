Dolphins designate Andrew Van Ginkel to return from IR

The Miami Dolphins designated rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel for return from the injured reserve list, the team announced on Wednesday. The fourth-round draft choice returned to practice on Wednesday and will be eligible to make his NFL debut on December 1, when the Dolphins host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miami previously designated offensive tackle Julién Davenport for return, giving Miami their maximum allocated returnees this year.

With the move to bring back Van Ginkel, the Dolphins effectively ended any chance for linebacker James Crawford, cornerback Xavien Howard, guard Danny Isidora, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, cornerback Aqib Talib, or wide receiver Preston Williams returning this season. The Dolphins also have wide receiver Ricardo Louis on IR, but he was placed there prior to the start of the regular season, making him ineligible to return.

Van Ginkel joined the Dolphins after two seasons at Wisconsin, where he totaled 98 tackles, 12 sacks, two interceptions with a touchdown, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He started his college career at South Dakota, playing as a freshman with 56 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He transferred to Iowa Western Community College for his sophomore year.