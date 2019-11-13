Opposing Player Spotlight: Week 11, Buffalo Bills

“Welp...”

That seemed to be the culmination of Miami Dolphins fans’ reactions after last week’s victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Should we be happy? Our team won, right? But wait... what about Tua? What about Joe Burrow? Should we be utterly devastated? Twitter and Facebook seem split, but that’s a conversation for another article. In this series, we simply look towards next week, and that’s what I’ll be doing today. In the famous words of Bill Belichick... on to Buffalo. (wait...)

Each week of the 2019 season, I am highlighting one player on the team squaring off with the Miami Dolphins that ‘phins fans should be watching out for. This week, that player is Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White

Do you have a player recommendation for next week’s spotlight? Let me know on Twitter @HierJustin.

Fact Check: Tre’Davious White

Position: CB

Experience: 3rd season

Age: 24

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 192 lbs

College: LSU

Stat Review

White has been an absolute force for Buffalo’s secondary in his three seasons with the team. He’s quickly blossomed into one of the NFL’s premier boundary corners, as evidenced by his placement on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team back in 2017.

This season, White has started all nine of Buffalo’s games and has accumulated 41 combined tackles, nine passes defended, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He boasts a quality 73.6 PFF grade and has anchored the third-best pass defense in the league in terms of yards allowed through the air.

Key Matchups

Being one of the best corners in the league, White is sure to line up across from Miami’s top wideout for much of Sunday’s game. With Preston Williams on injured reserve, White will be seeing plenty of DeVante Parker.

Parker boasts a distinct size advantage (6’3”, 209 lbs), and when these two teams last faced off back in Week 7, Parker soaked up five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Though Ryan Fitzpatrick is sure to shy away from throwing towards White as much as possible, expected the White v Parker matchup to yield a few exciting plays as the game progresses.