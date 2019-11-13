Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Julian Edelman not surprised by Patriots’ wide receiver turnover - Pats Pulpit

The veteran recently spoke about the ever-changing cast of characters at wide receiver.





Jets TE Herndon, G Winters Suffer Significant Injuries, Could Miss Rest of Year - Gang Green Nation

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon and guard Brian Winters suffered injuries in yesterday’s game against the New York Giants that could keep them out through the rest of the 2019 season.





Opinion: Brian Daboll, Buffalo Bills need to stop relying on the pass - Buffalo Rumblings

Daboll needs to do some self scouting pronto.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Bengals final recap: A Lamarvelous day - Baltimore Beatdown

The 6-2 Baltimore Ravens entered Week 10 on the heels of defeating the previously undefeated New England Patriots to face the winless Cincinnati Bengals on the road.





3 thoughts on Mike Tomlin’s gutsy 4th-down decision vs. the Rams - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach made a gutsy call in the fourth quarter, and it paid off. But don’t think it was an easy decision.





The Bengals aren’t intentionally tanking, they’re just a hot mess - Cincy Jungle

Some Bengals fans believe that the product the team is putting on the field is to ensure they get the top pick in 2019. There are a couple of reasons as to why that’s not true.





Cleveland Browns: Playoff Watch 1.0 - Where do the Browns stand? - Dawgs By Nature

Franchise is not in the driver’s seat, but other teams may decide Cleveland’s postseason hopes.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Returning After The Bye Week - Battle Red Blog

Looking at the long list of players who have missed time this season, with the understanding things are about to get better.





After four starts, what do we know about Ryan Tannehill and his version of the Titans offense? - Music City Miracles

Could Tannehill be the Titans starter in 2020 and beyond? Does this offense have enough bite for a playoff push through a tough remaining schedule?





Jaguars HC Doug Marrone talks self-scouting, Foles - Big Cat Country

Coming off of a bye-week, the Jaguars head into their week of preparation against the Colts with many areas to focus on





I Got to Interview Eric Ebron! - Stampede Blue

For a good cause, too!

AFC WEST:

Rick Spielman and John Elway have walked a similar path as executives - Mile High Report

Rick Spielman and John Elway’s careers thus far share a lot of similarities, from the QB search, to coaching search, to offensive philosophy.





Los Angeles Chargers Surge or Static: That was fun while it lasted - Bolts From The Blue

Less than one week where the Chargers looked like a completely different team and played their most complete game in recent memory, they fell right back down to Earth against the Oakland Raiders on...





Raiders Film Review: How the defense won on Thursday night - Silver And Black Pride

For the first time all season, the Raiders were able to gut out a win despite the offense sputtering. The defense played the biggest role in this victory, constantly putting the pressure on Philip...





Let’s Argue: “The Chiefs will lose the AFC West to the Raiders” - Arrowhead Pride

Robert Rimpson takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions

NFC EAST:

Is New York Giants’ roster really better than when Dave Gettleman became GM? - Big Blue View

Let’s go position-by-position and compare





A frustrating quote about Mack Hollins and more Eagles assistant coach takeaways - Bleeding Green Nation

On Jason Peters, Nathan Gerry, and more players.





These five coaches deserve the most blame for the Cowboys’ season so far - Blogging The Boys

When a roster is this talented but keeps on losing, it’s on the coaches.





Bill Callahan Redskins Presser: Dwayne Haskins will be the starter for the rest of the year - Hogs Haven

Bill Callahan answers questions from the media

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Jones' big games are giving him an early argument for the MVP award - Acme Packing Company

Jones put himself on the map for MVP with another 3 touchdown performance.





Matthew Stafford is not considering packing it in for the season - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions QB is doing everything he can to get back ASAP.





Bears Injury Update: Injured reserve a possibility for Danny Trevathan - Windy City Gridiron

After suffering an elbow injury in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that season ending inured reserve is a real possibility for inside linebacker D...





A TED Talk, Week 10 - Daily Norseman

Let’s enjoy what went down, if only for a bit

NFC SOUTH:

Marshon Lattimore considered “week-to-week” after going down against Atlanta Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

The hits keep coming.





Falcons at Saints: Atlanta finally plays up to their talent level in win against New Orleans - The Falcoholic

The Falcons (2-7) took out the rival Saints (7-2) on the road in one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 season. After six straight losses where the team looked downright abysmal, Atlanta finally played up to their talent level in New Orleans.





Panthers 16 Packers 24: Ron Rivera made the right decision to go for two - Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera trusted analytics instead of his gut when trailing 24-16 in the fourth quarter, and while it didn’t work as planned it was still the right decision.





Bucs release Vernon Hargreaves III - Bucs Nation

The former first-rounder is no longer with the team.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with two bloodied noses - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy G got their butts kicked, for once





Cardinals Leadership Proposal - Revenge of the Birds

There is no question that the Arizona Cardinals are building for the long run. In QB Kyler Murray, they now have their young franchise QB for the first time in eons. In HC Kliff Kingsbury, they...





Seahawks beat the 49ers on third down and that’s why they won - Field Gulls

The Seahawks did it again!

But I’m not talking about the win, the come from behind, the overtime, the Russell magic, the bend-but-not-break, or the absurd fritting away of turnovers.





LA Rams: Sean McVay explains why Todd Gurley vanished in Q4 vs Steelers - Turf Show Times

Oh, now I get it!