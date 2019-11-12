Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 11/12/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is, well there are so many. I asked Saturday if we would beat the Indianapolis Colts or drop another game. The consensus among the fans here and I would guess Miami Dolphins fans everywhere was that we would lose because we have one win against a horrific New York Jets team and the Colts are considered if not a good/great team a fairly good team right now with a much more complete roster than anything the Dolphins can run out there right now.

So my question is was Sundays game just one of those games where the underdog came to play and the better team didn’t take the underdog seriously enough and wound up losing? Or, are we getting at least good enough where we can beat the lesser teams and even some of those middle of the road teams if we don’t make too many mistakes? Do you think these two games are dumb luck or is this a case of a team buying into a system that works, playing as a team and despite a huge lack of talent across the roster we are still going to win? Well at least win some games, like as in more than two?

