2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 11

The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Monday Night Football last night to end the NFL’s Week 10 schedule. This week’s slate of games led to several upsets and surprise results, which could impact the 2019 NFL Power Rankings from around the web.

Will they change our rankings here on The Phinsider? If you have followed along this year, you know we do things a little differently on our power rankings. Rather than start with the rankings from last week and move teams up or down based on the results from the weekend, we run a draft selection process. Josh Houtz and I take turns picking the team we best think can win the Super Bowl. It is a clean board each week.

This week, Houtz had the odd picks while I made the even picks.