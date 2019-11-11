Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Monday Night Football features two NFC West rivals. The 7-2 Seattle Seahawks will visit Santa Clara California this evening to take on the only undefeated team in the NFL, the 8 and 0 San Francisco 49ers. Seattle is coming off a 40 to 34 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The 49ers defeated another division foe last week, the Arizona Cardinals 28 to 15 to earn their 8th victory in a row.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game as well as any of the earlier action from earlier games in the NFL this past weekend or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules on live threads as you would on any other site anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Seattle Seahawks (7-2) 2nd NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (8-0) 1st NFC West