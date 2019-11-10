Dolphins at Colts final score, recap, and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins moved to 2-7 on the year with a second-straight win, this time beating the Indianapolis Colts. The loss pushes the Colts to 5-4 on the season.

Final Score

Dolphins 16- Colts 12

Second Half Recap

The Colts received the second-half kickoff, starting at their own 25-yard line. Brian Hoyer threw incomplete on first down, then Marlon Mack picked up two yards on second down. After another incomplete pass, the Colts punted.

Miami’s possession started with a six-yard loss as Ryan Fitzpatrick was sacked. Kalen Ballage picked up four yards on the next play, but a holding penalty backed up Miami into a 2nd-and-26. After an incomplete pass, Miami was faced with a 3rd-and-26, which turned into 3rd-and-31 after a delay of game call. Ballage then picked up three yards, leading to a Miami punt.

Mack started with a 20-yard run for the Colts on their next drive, then Jordan Wilkins added two yards. Hoyer threw to Nyheim Hines for 10 yards on 2nd-and-8, then Wilkins picked u 11 yards. After a three-yard loss from Mack, Hoyer founr Eric Ebron for 13 yards, setting up 1st-and-Goal. Mack ran for three yards before two straight incomplete passes led to a Colts field goal. Dolphins 10-3.

The Dolphins opened their possession with an incomplete pass from Fitzpatrick, then Ballage ran for one yard. Fitzpatrik scrambled for eight yards, but Miami ultimately punted after another delay of game.

Indianapolis opened the drive with a two-yard run from Mack, then he followed that with a nine yard gain. After a Hoyer pass to Zach Pascal for three yards, Hines picked up six yards on the ground. Jonathan Williams picked up four yards, then lost three yards on the next two plays. After a false start from the Colts, Indianapolis faced a 3rd-and-18, with Hines picking up one yard on a short pass from Hoyer. The Colts and Adam Vinatieri then hit on the 39-yard field goal. Dolphins 10-6.

Ballage started the drive with a six-yard run, leading to a change in quarters. After the break, Fitzpatrick threw toward Mike Gesicki, but Darius Leonard stepped into the pass and picked it off.

Hoyer then found Marcus Johnson for nine yards. Mack ran for three yards on the next play, then Hoyer found Chester Rogers for 11 yards. Mack ran for two-yards on the next play, moving inside the Dolphins 10-yard line. After a Hines one-yard run, Hoyer connected with Hines for seven yards, then the Colts hurried up to ensure Miami could not challenge the spot of the ball, and scored on a one-yard pass from Hoyer to Jack Doyle. Vinatieri missed the extra point. Colts 12-10.

Miami looked to answer, now trailing for the first time in the game, and started with an incomplete pass, then a Fitzpatrick pass to Ballage for one yard. On 3rd-and-9, Miami converted for the first down on a 13-yard pass to DeVante Parker. After Ballage gained no yards on first down, Fitzpatrick found Parker again, this time for 21 yards. An incomplete pass followed the big gain, the Ballage gained two yards. Gesicki picked up 12 yards on a reception, before Ballage added another yard. A holding penalty backed up Miami into a 2nd-and-19, with Fitzpatrick sacked on the next play, though he lost no yards. Ballage then picked up five yards as Miami just looked to get closer for a field goal attempt. Jason Sanders connected form 48-yards, and Miami moved back into the lead. Dolphins 13-12.

On the first play of the next drive, Hoyer looked toward Pascal, but Nik Needham stepped in front of the pass and picked it off.

Ballage started the possession with a one-yard run from the Indianapolis 35-yard line. Fitzpatrick was hit in the head on the play and left the field, with Josh Rosen filling in for him. Patrick Laird picked up three yards on the next play, then added one more before Miami settled for another field goal. Dolphins 16-12.

The Colts started with an incomplete pass on the next drive, then Mack picked up two yards. Hoyer found Rogers for 20 yards after that, then Mack picked up three yards leading into the 2-minute warning. Hoyer connected with Ebron for 23 yards after the break, with Eric Rowe just missing an interception or pass break up. Hines added seven yards on the ground on the next snap, then thre incomplete looking toward the endzone. On 3rd-and-3, the Colts converted with a four-yard pass to Ebron, who ran out of bounds with 59 seconds remaining. Hoyer threw two passes toward the endzone on the next two plays, with both falling incomplete. On 4th-and-10, Hoyer found Ebron for an eight-yard gain, giving Miami the ball.

After a kneel down from Fitzpatrick, Miami won the game.

Immediate Reactions

The Dolphins started the second half like it was a second half. They looked out of rhythm and unable to get anything started on offense or shut down anything on defense.

Yep. This definitely looked like the second-half Dolphins.

And then, they found some success. The defense woke up a little, forcing just field goals from the Colts.

Man, I miss Xavien Howard.

Hahahahahahahaha! That’s two in a row!