Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features two good NFC teams, well maybe. I am still not sure what to think of the Dallas Cowboys but the picture of what kind of team they really are should become more clear this evening when they host the Minnesota Vikings.

While the Cowboys enter the evening with a 5 and 3 record all of their wins have come over their own division foes with the exception of their victory over your Miami Dolphins. Their losses have come to the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints and somehow the New York Jets, the team that we defeated last week. This game would seem to be a make or break game for the Cowboys as far as if they are good enough to actually compete once the playoffs come or will they fall out after their first round possibly costing Jason Garrett his gig.

The Vikings like the Cowboys have lost three games but have also won one more at this point in the season. The Vikings are coming off of a loss last week in a close one at the Kansas City Chiefs 23 to 26. The Vikings need the win today to keep pace with the Packers who sit one game above them in their divisional race.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other games in and around the NFL today including as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings (6-3) 2nd NFC North @ Dallas Cowboys (5-3) 1st NFC East